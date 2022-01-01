Margherita pizza in West Palm Beach
Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business
437 Northwood Rd, West palm beach
|Margherita Pizza with fresh mozzarella and basil
|$14.00
3301 S Dixie Hwy
3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.95
Marinara, fresh mozzarella,EVOO, basil
Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island
2415 N Ocean Ave, Singer Island
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00