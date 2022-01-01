Octopus in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve octopus
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cholo Soy Cocina
3715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|OCTOPUS CHORIZO
|$7.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores
1800 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach
|Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad
|$17.00
PIZZA • PASTA
207 Clematis St
207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach
|Grilled Portuguese Octopus
|$23.95
Over escarole, beans, tomato and garlic
Zona Blu West Palm Beach
8170 Okeechobee Blvd Suite 1 & 2, West Palm Beach
|Octopus alla Griglia
|$25.00
Crispy grilled Mediterranean octopus served with an arugula salad prepared with capers, black olives and roasted potatoes