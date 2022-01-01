Pappardelle in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve pappardelle
PIZZA • PASTA
207 Clematis St
207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach
|Pappardelle E Polpette
|$20.95
Tomato sauce, meatballs, topped with ricotta
|Pappardelle Tartufato
|$26.95
Short rib, sun-dried tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, shaved parmigiano, truffle sauce
Zona Blu West Palm Beach
8170 Okeechobee Blvd Suite 1 & 2, West Palm Beach
|Pappardelle al Sugo di Ossobuco
|$28.00
House-made pappardelle pasta with slowly roasted veal shank in tomato sauce
Lynora's
1470 N Congress Ave Suite 113, West Palm Beach
|Pappardelle E Polpette
|$20.95
Tomato sauce, meatballs, topped with ricotta