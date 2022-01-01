Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach restaurants
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve pappardelle

Pappardelle E Polpette image

PIZZA • PASTA

207 Clematis St

207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle E Polpette$20.95
Tomato sauce, meatballs, topped with ricotta
Pappardelle Tartufato$26.95
Short rib, sun-dried tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, shaved parmigiano, truffle sauce
More about 207 Clematis St
Zona Blu West Palm Beach

8170 Okeechobee Blvd Suite 1 & 2, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle al Sugo di Ossobuco$28.00
House-made pappardelle pasta with slowly roasted veal shank in tomato sauce
More about Zona Blu West Palm Beach
Lynora's

1470 N Congress Ave Suite 113, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Pappardelle E Polpette$20.95
Tomato sauce, meatballs, topped with ricotta
More about Lynora's

