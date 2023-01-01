Pasta salad in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve pasta salad
More about C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108, West Palm Beach
|Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread
|$11.20
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
|Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Salad, & Bread
|$7.75
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce (no Chicken), House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
|Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread
|$11.85
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.