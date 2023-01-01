Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach restaurants
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve pasta salad

C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.

731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread$11.20
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Salad, & Bread$7.75
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce (no Chicken), House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread$11.85
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
More about C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
Item pic

 

M/Y Cafe

4050 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Pasta Salad$10.00
More about M/Y Cafe

