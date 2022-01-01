Philly cheesesteaks in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Southern Kitchen
801 N Federal Highway, Lake Park
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.25
Grilled philly meat with onions and provolone cheese on a grilled hoagie roll, served with potato chips and pickles
Palm Beach Meats
4812 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Wagyu Philly Cheese Steak
|$21.00
Wagyu, Black Truffle aioli, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, piquillo peppers-Served with a side of house-made chips
PB Wraps
2409 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
|Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
|$11.45
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.75