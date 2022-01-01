Pork chops in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Southern Kitchen
Southern Kitchen
801 N Federal Highway, Lake Park
|Pork Chops
|$11.00
Two cut in house pork loin chops and cooked your style, served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread
|Pork Chops
|$11.00
2 eggs, pork chops, and choice of two sides
More about La Fonda Sports Bar
La Fonda Sports Bar
2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach
|Chuleta de Cerdo con Hueso asado / Grilled Pork Chop
|$12.99
More about Pho Saigon
SOUPS • NOODLES
Pho Saigon
4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2, West Palm Beach
|5. Grilled Pork Chop (C S N)
|$13.99
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2