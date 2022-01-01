Pork ribs in West Palm Beach
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tropical Smokehouse
3815 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
|PORK RIBS WHOLE RACK
|$38.00
Juicy Tender Pork Spare Ribs from the Smoker, with coarse cracked pepper.
1 Rack (~ 1/2 Rack per person recommended)
|DUROC PORK SPARE RIBS
|$19.00
Juicy Tender Pork Spare Ribs from the Smoker, with coarse cracked pepper.
BBQ
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ
801 Village Blvd. Suite 307, West Palm Beach
|Ribs & Pulled Pork Combo
|$26.39
Our St. Louis Ribs and Tender Pulled Pork served with 2 sides of your choice and cornbread.
|St. Louis Style Pork Ribs Dinner
|$21.99
Our classic St. Louis Style Port Ribs, 2 sides of your choice and cornbread.
|Pork Spare Ribs All Natural
|$29.99
Our ribs are meaty, tender, and succulent. When smoked for six hours these ribs turn into meat candy that’s accentuated our specialized rubs and glaze.
One bite into our ribs will cause your taste buds to screaming for more.