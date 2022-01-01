Quiche in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve quiche
More about Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach
|4 Cheese Quiche
|$9.00
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Swiss Cheese.
|Mushroom Leek Quiche
|$9.00
Quiche made with mushrooms and leeks, served with mixed sprigs and either our homemade orange balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing.
|Whole Quiche Pie
|$34.50
Select from one of our 3 homemade quiches: Lorraine with turkey bacon, four cheese, or mushroom leek