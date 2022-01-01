Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast

West Palm Beach restaurants that serve salad wrap

Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores

1800 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
More about Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

7038 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEK SALAD WRAP$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd. image

 

Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd.

319 Belvedere Rd. STE12, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
More about Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd.
Jet Runway Cafe Express image

 

Jet Runway Cafe Express

6612 Georgia Ave, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$12.00
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
More about Jet Runway Cafe Express

