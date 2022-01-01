Shrimp fried rice in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Kapow! Noodle Bar
519 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$19.00
Wok by the Beach
2409 N Ocean Avenue, Riviera Beach
|Fried Rice Shrimp
|$25.00
SOUPS • NOODLES
Pho Saigon
4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2, West Palm Beach
|12. Fried Rice Shrimp (C C Tom)
|$13.99
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2