Shrimp scampi in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach restaurants
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

PIZZA • PASTA

207 Clematis St

207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$28.95
White wine, garlic, butter, herbs, linguini
More about 207 Clematis St
3301 S Dixie Hwy

3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$21.95
White wine, garlic, butter, herbs, linguini
More about 3301 S Dixie Hwy

