Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in West Palm Beach

Go
West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast

West Palm Beach restaurants that serve snapper

Hook Fish and Chicken image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Hook Fish and Chicken

4282 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Snapper Dinner
Fried Snapper fillets, comes with your choice of one side.
The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.
1 PC Snapper$6.99
Whole Snapper Dinner$19.99
More about Hook Fish and Chicken
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

207 Clematis St

207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snapper Livornese$29.95
Clams, mussels, olives, capers, onions, tomatoes, cavatelli pasta.
More about 207 Clematis St
Hook Fish & Chicken image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Hook Fish & Chicken

955 sansburys way, West palm beach

Avg 4.5 (959 reviews)
Takeout
Snapper Dinner
Fried Snapper fillets, comes with your choice of one side.
The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.
#2 Snapper Or Grouper$18.99
Your choice of Snapper or Grouper, 3 Wings or 10 Shrimp. Served with one side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
More about Hook Fish & Chicken
Consumer pic

 

The Regional

651 Okeechobee Blvd.,, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Snapper Crudo$22.00
Heirloom tomatoes, fennel, jalapeno, tomato water
More about The Regional
Item pic

 

La Fonda Sports Bar

2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (2752 reviews)
Takeout
Pargo Frito / Fried Snapper$24.95
More about La Fonda Sports Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Ceviche Arigato - Lake Park

1447 10th street, Lake park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Snapper$35.00
More about Ceviche Arigato - Lake Park

Browse other tasty dishes in West Palm Beach

Carne Asada

Shumai

French Toast

Volcano Rolls

Prosciutto

Sashimi

Crispy Chicken

Pappardelle

Map

More near West Palm Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston