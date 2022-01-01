Snapper in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve snapper
More about Hook Fish and Chicken
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Hook Fish and Chicken
4282 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Snapper Dinner
Fried Snapper fillets, comes with your choice of one side.
The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.
|1 PC Snapper
|$6.99
|Whole Snapper Dinner
|$19.99
More about 207 Clematis St
PIZZA • PASTA
207 Clematis St
207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach
|Snapper Livornese
|$29.95
Clams, mussels, olives, capers, onions, tomatoes, cavatelli pasta.
More about Hook Fish & Chicken
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Hook Fish & Chicken
955 sansburys way, West palm beach
|Snapper Dinner
Fried Snapper fillets, comes with your choice of one side.
The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.
|#2 Snapper Or Grouper
|$18.99
Your choice of Snapper or Grouper, 3 Wings or 10 Shrimp. Served with one side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
More about The Regional
The Regional
651 Okeechobee Blvd.,, West Palm Beach
|Snapper Crudo
|$22.00
Heirloom tomatoes, fennel, jalapeno, tomato water
More about La Fonda Sports Bar
La Fonda Sports Bar
2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach
|Pargo Frito / Fried Snapper
|$24.95