Spaghetti in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about 3301 S Dixie Hwy
3301 S Dixie Hwy
3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$16.95
|Spaghetti & Meatballs Lunch Special
|$12.95
Tomato sauce, beef and pork meatballs
More about Zona Blu West Palm Beach
Zona Blu West Palm Beach
8170 Okeechobee Blvd Suite 1 & 2, West Palm Beach
|Spaghetti al Cartoccio
|$30.00
Spaghetti with mixed seafood & fresh tomato sauce covered with a thin pillow of pizza dough and baked in our wood burning oven