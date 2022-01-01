Tacos in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve tacos
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar
106 N Olive Ave,, West Palm Beach
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
|Chicken Taco
|$3.25
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
E.R. Bradley's Saloon
SEAFOOD
E.R. Bradley's Saloon
104 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Fish Taco
|$20.00
Grilled or Blackened Local Catch / Cilantro cabbage slaw / Pico De Gallo / Cilantro- Avocado Sauce, Ranchro Salsa
Add Guacamole For $3
Citrus Jamaica Grill
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Citrus Jamaica Grill
801 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach
|3 Soft Tacos
Build your tacos the way YOU love them. Load them with as may toppings as you desire at no extra cost!
Taqueria Guerrero
FRENCH FRIES
Taqueria Guerrero
628 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach
|Taco Pollo
|$2.50
|3 Tacos con Arroz y Frijoles
|$7.99
|Taco Asada
|$2.50
OVO SPORTS BAR
OVO SPORTS BAR
3897 N HAVERHILL ROAD SUITE 128, WEST PALM BEACH
|3 OVO TACOS SHRIMP
|$8.99
La Cabana Latin Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Cabana Latin Grill
7116 S. DIXIE HWY, West Palm Beach
|Birria Quesa Tacos
|$11.99
Three crispy, cheese taos with cilantro, onions and cheese. served with his consome for dipping.
|Order of Three tacos
|$9.00
Served in a soft corn tortilla or hard shell topped with your choice of meat, cilantro and onions, or pico de gallo and cheese.