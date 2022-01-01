Tarts in West Palm Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB

480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach

Pear Tart* Slice$5.00
Perfectly delicious and elegant dessert made with sweet pears, fragrant warming spices and Loïc's flavorful crust.
*(Contains nuts, eggs, dairy, chocolate)
10" Pear Tart*$37.89
Perfectly delicious and elegant dessert made with sweet pears, fragrant warming spices and Loïc's flavorful crust.
*(Contains nuts, eggs, dairy, chocolate)
Blueberry Tart* Slice$5.00
A classic blueberry French tart that will make a delightful ending to any meal or for afternoon tea, available by the slice or by the tart.
*(Contains nuts, eggs, dairy)
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap - West Palm Beach

223 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

Bourbon Pecan Chocolate Tart$9.00
