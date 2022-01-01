Tarts in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve tarts
More about Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB
Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB
480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach
|Pear Tart* Slice
|$5.00
Perfectly delicious and elegant dessert made with sweet pears, fragrant warming spices and Loïc's flavorful crust.
*(Contains nuts, eggs, dairy, chocolate)
|10" Pear Tart*
|$37.89
Perfectly delicious and elegant dessert made with sweet pears, fragrant warming spices and Loïc's flavorful crust.
*(Contains nuts, eggs, dairy, chocolate)
|Blueberry Tart* Slice
|$5.00
A classic blueberry French tart that will make a delightful ending to any meal or for afternoon tea, available by the slice or by the tart.
*(Contains nuts, eggs, dairy)