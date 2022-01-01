Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach restaurants
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Southern Kitchen image

 

Southern Kitchen

801 N Federal Highway, Lake Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon$9.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
More about Southern Kitchen
Item pic

 

Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar

480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quiche Lorraine with Turkey Bacon$34.50
Turkey Bacon Salad$12.89
Mixed greens, tomato, diced turkey, bacon, red onion, shredded mozzarella and avocado with your choice of creamy ranch dressing or homemade orange balsamic vinaigrette.
Quiche Lorrain with Turkey Bacon$9.00
Quiche Lorraine made with turkey bacon served with mixed sprigs and either our homemade orange balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing.
More about Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar

