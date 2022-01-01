West Roxbury restaurants you'll love

Must-try West Roxbury restaurants

BANH MI OI image

 

BANH MI OI

1759 CENTRE ST, BOSTON

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Banh Mi - BBQ Pork$8.50
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and our BBQ Pork
Banh Mi - Vegetarian Five Spice Tofu$7.49
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and our five spice tofu.
Crispy Rolls$6.75
Deep-fried rolls with pork and veggie wrapped, served with garlic fish sauce.
More about BANH MI OI
Johnny's Takeaway image

SANDWICHES

Johnny's Takeaway

168 Spring St, West Roxbury 02132

Avg 4.7 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Bread - Serves 4$6.00
Johnny's fresh baked cornbread. A great side for your thanksgiving meal.
Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon & chipotle ranch!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken sandwich served on our sweet brioche rolls with garlic mayo, lettuce and tomato!
More about Johnny's Takeaway
Consumer pic

 

Al Wadi Restaurant

1249 VFW Parkway, WEST ROXBURY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Shish Taouk$24.00
Two skewers of marinated chicken breast grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf
Hommos$9.00
Chick pea puree, tahini sauce, lemon and extra virgin olive oil (Gluten free)
Tabouli$11.00
Fresh parsley, mint, wheat bulgur, ripe tomatoes, onions, lemon and olive oil
More about Al Wadi Restaurant
Christo's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Christo's Pizza

1761 Center st, West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Fingers$9.00
Breaded and fried chicken strips.
French Fries$3.50
Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
Steak & Cheese Sub$8.00
Steak and american cheese
More about Christo's Pizza
Joe’s 320 Cafe - West Roxbury image

 

Joe’s 320 Cafe - West Roxbury

320 spring st, West Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Egg Sandwich$7.00
soft bulkie roll, american cheese, add bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage $2
Belgian Waffle$12.00
assorted berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup
Pancakes & Eggs$14.00
silver dollar pancakes, eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey sausage
More about Joe’s 320 Cafe - West Roxbury
Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine

1894 Centre St, West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (1075 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad See ew
Flat noodle with egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots and house sauce.
Crispy Roll$6.95
Shredded carrots, cabbage, celery, glass noodle and taro served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crab Rangoon$6.95
Shredded crab meat with onions and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
Delectable Desires Pastries image

CAKES

Delectable Desires Pastries

1755 Centre St, West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cakes
More about Delectable Desires Pastries
Main pic

 

Sharon Korean Kitchen

1727 Centre Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Sharon Korean Kitchen
