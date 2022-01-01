West Roxbury restaurants you'll love

Go
West Roxbury restaurants
Toast

West Roxbury's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try West Roxbury restaurants

Johnny's Takeaway image

SANDWICHES

Johnny's Takeaway

168 Spring St, West Roxbury 02132

Avg 4.7 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Bread - Serves 4$6.00
Johnny's fresh baked cornbread. A great side for your thanksgiving meal.
Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon & chipotle ranch!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken sandwich served on our sweet brioche rolls with garlic mayo, lettuce and tomato!
More about Johnny's Takeaway
Consumer pic

 

Al Wadi Restaurant

1249 VFW Parkway, WEST ROXBURY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Shish Taouk$24.00
Two skewers of marinated chicken breast grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf
Hommos$9.00
Chick pea puree, tahini sauce, lemon and extra virgin olive oil (Gluten free)
Tabouli$11.00
Fresh parsley, mint, wheat bulgur, ripe tomatoes, onions, lemon and olive oil
More about Al Wadi Restaurant
Christo's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Christo's Pizza

1761 Center st, West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Fingers$9.00
Breaded and fried chicken strips.
French Fries$3.50
Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
Steak & Cheese Sub$8.00
Steak and american cheese
More about Christo's Pizza
Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine

1894 Centre St, West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (1075 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad See ew
Flat noodle with egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots and house sauce.
Crispy Roll$6.95
Shredded carrots, cabbage, celery, glass noodle and taro served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crab Rangoon$6.95
Shredded crab meat with onions and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
Delectable Desires Pastries image

CAKES

Delectable Desires Pastries

1755 Centre St, West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cakes
More about Delectable Desires Pastries
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston