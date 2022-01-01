West Roxbury restaurants you'll love
West Roxbury's top cuisines
Must-try West Roxbury restaurants
More about Johnny's Takeaway
SANDWICHES
Johnny's Takeaway
168 Spring St, West Roxbury 02132
|Popular items
|Corn Bread - Serves 4
|$6.00
Johnny's fresh baked cornbread. A great side for your thanksgiving meal.
|Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon & chipotle ranch!
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken sandwich served on our sweet brioche rolls with garlic mayo, lettuce and tomato!
More about Al Wadi Restaurant
Al Wadi Restaurant
1249 VFW Parkway, WEST ROXBURY
|Popular items
|Chicken Shish Taouk
|$24.00
Two skewers of marinated chicken breast grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf
|Hommos
|$9.00
Chick pea puree, tahini sauce, lemon and extra virgin olive oil (Gluten free)
|Tabouli
|$11.00
Fresh parsley, mint, wheat bulgur, ripe tomatoes, onions, lemon and olive oil
More about Christo's Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Christo's Pizza
1761 Center st, West Roxbury
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
Breaded and fried chicken strips.
|French Fries
|$3.50
Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$8.00
Steak and american cheese
More about Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES
Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
1894 Centre St, West Roxbury
|Popular items
|Pad See ew
Flat noodle with egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots and house sauce.
|Crispy Roll
|$6.95
Shredded carrots, cabbage, celery, glass noodle and taro served with sweet and sour sauce.
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.95
Shredded crab meat with onions and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.