Chicken tenders in West Roxbury

West Roxbury restaurants
Toast

West Roxbury restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Al Wadi Restaurant

1249 VFW Parkway, WEST ROXBURY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids meal chicken fingers and fries$10.00
More about Al Wadi Restaurant
Crispy Chicken Fingers image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Christo's Pizza

1761 Center st, West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Fingers$9.00
Breaded and fried chicken strips.
Chicken Fingers Dinner$11.00
Breaded and fried chicken strips. Served with fries or rice & salad.
Chicken Fingers Basket$8.50
Breaded and fried chickens strips, Served with french fries
More about Christo's Pizza

