Chicken wraps in West Roxbury

West Roxbury restaurants
West Roxbury restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Al Wadi Restaurant

1249 VFW Parkway, WEST ROXBURY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kebab Gourmet Wrap$11.00
Marinated chicken served an assortment of grilled vegetables, romaine, tomatoes, pickles and our famous garlic spread wrapped in pita bread.
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Christo's Pizza

1761 Center st, West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.00
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions.
Grilled Chicken Greek Wrap$9.50
Chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing.
