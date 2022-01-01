Chicken wraps in West Roxbury
West Roxbury restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Al Wadi Restaurant
Al Wadi Restaurant
1249 VFW Parkway, WEST ROXBURY
|Chicken Kebab Gourmet Wrap
|$11.00
Marinated chicken served an assortment of grilled vegetables, romaine, tomatoes, pickles and our famous garlic spread wrapped in pita bread.
More about Christo's Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Christo's Pizza
1761 Center st, West Roxbury
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions.
|Grilled Chicken Greek Wrap
|$9.50
Chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing.