Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in West Roxbury

Go
West Roxbury restaurants
Toast

West Roxbury restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Fingers image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Christo's Pizza

1761 Center st, West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Fingers$9.00
Breaded and fried chicken strips.
Crispy Chicken Wings$9.50
chicken Deep-fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce.
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
More about Christo's Pizza
Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine

1894 Centre St, West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (1075 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy chicken with cream sauce Manow$16.95
Marinate chicken deep fried until crispy brown served with lemon cream
sauce.
Crispy Chicken$5.00
More about Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in West Roxbury

Chicken Tenders

Baklava

Caesar Salad

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston