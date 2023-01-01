Noodle soup in West Roxbury

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

WRAPS • PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Christo's Pizza

1761 Center st, West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soup Chicken Noodle$6.00
Chicken Stock (water, chicken bones, onions, celery, carrots. sea salt, garlic, parsley, white pepper, thyme, bay leaves), Mafalda Pasta (semolina, egg, egg whites), Chicken Meat, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Bay Leaves, Cloves.
Contains: Eggs, Wheat
More about Christo's Pizza
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine

1894 Centre St, West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (1075 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Noodle Soup$0.00
Rice noodles in chicken broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.
Wonton Noodle soup$16.95
Wonton with egg noodle ground pork, bok choy, scallions and cilantro.
Beef Noodle soup$16.95
Rice noodles in beef broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.
More about Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine

