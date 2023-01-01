Noodle soup in West Roxbury
West Roxbury restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Christo's Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Christo's Pizza
1761 Center st, West Roxbury
|Soup Chicken Noodle
|$6.00
Chicken Stock (water, chicken bones, onions, celery, carrots. sea salt, garlic, parsley, white pepper, thyme, bay leaves), Mafalda Pasta (semolina, egg, egg whites), Chicken Meat, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Bay Leaves, Cloves.
Contains: Eggs, Wheat
More about Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES
Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
1894 Centre St, West Roxbury
|Thai Noodle Soup
|$0.00
Rice noodles in chicken broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.
|Wonton Noodle soup
|$16.95
Wonton with egg noodle ground pork, bok choy, scallions and cilantro.
|Beef Noodle soup
|$16.95
Rice noodles in beef broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.