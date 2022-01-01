West Sacramento restaurants you'll love

West Sacramento restaurants
Toast
  • West Sacramento

West Sacramento's top cuisines

Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try West Sacramento restaurants

Holiday Meal Kits image

 

Holiday Meal Kits

1500 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Tamales (Serves 3-4 people)$24.00
Your choice of Pork Chile Verde, Braised Chicken, or Veggie Tamales. 6 per order.
De La Casa Margarita (21+ ID Required)$18.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
More about Holiday Meal Kits
Zócalo image

 

Zócalo

1500 W CAPITOL AVE, WEST SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HH QUESADILLA$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Burrito$14.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Served "wet" with Chile Puya Sauce and topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Cotija.
More about Zócalo
20 Beach Hut Deli image

 

20 Beach Hut Deli

767 Ikea Ct., Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
More about 20 Beach Hut Deli
Drake's: The Barn image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Drake's: The Barn

985 Riverfront Street, West Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
15" pizza with tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil, roma tomatoes, finished with balsamic reduction, olive oil and pecorino cheese: Vegetarian
Chicken Garlic$18.00
House Brined grilled chicken, garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, garlic slivers, pecorino, and fresh basil
Wings (8)$16.00
8 fried jumbo wings tossed in classic buffalo sauce, lemon pepper, or garlic pecorino. Served with celery sticks and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
More about Drake's: The Barn
Raku Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Raku Sushi

805 Harbor Blvd., West Sacramento

Avg 4 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LION KING$12.00
California roll topped w/ grilled salmon, masago, house spicy sauce
CALIFORNIA$7.00
Crab meat and avocado topped w/ sesame seeds
HARBOR$12.00
Deep-fried tuna maki topped w/ spicy crab meat and house spicy sauce
More about Raku Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Sal's Tacos

400 C Street, West Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sal's Tacos
