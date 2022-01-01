West Sacramento restaurants you'll love
1500 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento
Popular items
Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Tamales (Serves 3-4 people)
|$24.00
Your choice of Pork Chile Verde, Braised Chicken, or Veggie Tamales. 6 per order.
De La Casa Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$18.00
Zócalo
1500 W CAPITOL AVE, WEST SACRAMENTO
Popular items
HH QUESADILLA
|$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Burrito
|$14.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Served "wet" with Chile Puya Sauce and topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Cotija.
20 Beach Hut Deli
767 Ikea Ct., Sacramento
Popular items
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Drake's: The Barn
985 Riverfront Street, West Sacramento
Popular items
Margherita
|$16.00
15" pizza with tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil, roma tomatoes, finished with balsamic reduction, olive oil and pecorino cheese: Vegetarian
Chicken Garlic
|$18.00
House Brined grilled chicken, garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, garlic slivers, pecorino, and fresh basil
Wings (8)
|$16.00
8 fried jumbo wings tossed in classic buffalo sauce, lemon pepper, or garlic pecorino. Served with celery sticks and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Raku Sushi
805 Harbor Blvd., West Sacramento
Popular items
LION KING
|$12.00
California roll topped w/ grilled salmon, masago, house spicy sauce
CALIFORNIA
|$7.00
Crab meat and avocado topped w/ sesame seeds
HARBOR
|$12.00
Deep-fried tuna maki topped w/ spicy crab meat and house spicy sauce
Sal's Tacos
400 C Street, West Sacramento