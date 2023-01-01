Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in West Sacramento

West Sacramento restaurants
West Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken salad

BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

20 Beach Hut Deli - 20 West Sacramento

767 Ikea Ct., Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 20 Beach Hut Deli - 20 West Sacramento
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - West Sacramento

768 Ikea Ct, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#12 Chicken Salad*$0.00
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*$0.00
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad*$0.00
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - West Sacramento

