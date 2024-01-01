Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Enchiladas in
West Sacramento
/
West Sacramento
/
Enchiladas
West Sacramento restaurants that serve enchiladas
Altos Cantina - 1522 JEFFERSON BLVD
1522 JEFFERSON BLVD, West Sacramento
No reviews yet
Enchilada red Carta
$6.00
More about Altos Cantina - 1522 JEFFERSON BLVD
Sal's Tacos - 400 C ST
400 C Street, West Sacramento
No reviews yet
Enchiladas Suizas
$16.50
More about Sal's Tacos - 400 C ST
Browse other tasty dishes in West Sacramento
Cookies
Chipotle Chicken
Tacos
Burritos
Street Tacos
Quesadillas
French Fries
Cheeseburgers
More near West Sacramento to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(316 restaurants)
Roseville
Avg 4.4
(79 restaurants)
Davis
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Antelope
Avg 3.6
(7 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(316 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1022 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(508 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(398 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(590 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston