Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in West Sacramento

Go
West Sacramento restaurants
Toast

West Sacramento restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

 

20 Beach Hut Deli - 20 West Sacramento

767 Ikea Ct., Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$0.00
More about 20 Beach Hut Deli - 20 West Sacramento
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - West Sacramento

768 Ikea Ct, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*$0.00
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*$0.00
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - West Sacramento

Browse other tasty dishes in West Sacramento

Tuna Salad

Cobb Salad

Clams

Chicken Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Clam Chowder

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near West Sacramento to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston