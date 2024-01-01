Grilled chicken salad in West Sacramento
Lenise's Cafe - 3150 Jefferson Blvd
3150 Jefferson Blvd, West Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.49
Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Lettuce, Avocado, Crumbled Crispy Bacon, Grilled Chicken Breast, Ranch Dressing
West Coast Sourdough - West Sacramento
768 Ikea Ct, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
|Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad (Spring Special!)
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine, with Mediterranean Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Herb-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Tzatziki Ranch Dressing