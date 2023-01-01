Mac and cheese in West Sacramento
West Sacramento restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Drake's: The Barn
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Drake's: The Barn
985 Riverfront Street, West Sacramento
|Mac N' Cheese
|$9.00
Kids portion of Mac 'n Cheese, topped with toasted Bread Crumbs.
More about West Coast Sourdough - West Sacramento
West Coast Sourdough - West Sacramento
768 Ikea Ct, Sacramento
|Kids Mac & Cheese Meal
|$6.99
Everyone's favorite! Fresh white cheddar Mac & Cheese served with Applesauce & Choice of Drink!
|Mac & Cheese
|$0.00
Our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese, the perfect comfort food!