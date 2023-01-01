Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in West Sacramento

West Sacramento restaurants
West Sacramento restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Drake's: The Barn image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Drake's: The Barn

985 Riverfront Street, West Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac N' Cheese$9.00
Kids portion of Mac 'n Cheese, topped with toasted Bread Crumbs.
More about Drake's: The Barn
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - West Sacramento

768 Ikea Ct, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese Meal$6.99
Everyone's favorite! Fresh white cheddar Mac & Cheese served with Applesauce & Choice of Drink!
Mac & Cheese$0.00
Our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese, the perfect comfort food!
More about West Coast Sourdough - West Sacramento

