West Side Market Cafe

Full service restaurant serving breakfast lunch and Sunday Brunch. Featuring fresh menu items from Clevelands historic West Side Market.

1979 W 25 th A13

Market Breakfast$6.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Fried Egg Sandwich w/ Potatoes$11.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
The Hot Mess$14.00
Fried Egg Sandwich Ala Carte$7.00
Side Salad$6.00
Pierogi Platter$10.00
Cleveland OH

Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
