West Side Tavern

Neighborhood gastro pub with fine dining cuisine and the finest craft cocktails in the state.

1283 3rd Ave

Longmont CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Martini's Bistro

A fine dining, farm-to-table restaurant in the heart of Longmont, CO

Subworks Deli

Thank you for your patience while we transition to our new user friendly system!

Wing Shack

Come in and enjoy!

The Roost

We locally source & carefully craft food & drink in the heart of Longmont, Colorado. We believe that a vibrant future relies heavily on the sustainable practices of local business. At The Roost, we are committed to purchasing from local ranchers & producers that share our commitment to quality and the environment. The Roost has something for everyone on our menu, and we know you’ll love whatever you choose.

