West Side Wok

Kosher, Fresh, Delicious
Chinese, Thai, Sushi

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

691 Amsterdam Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Poke$15.45
Cooked Spicy Salmon Nuggets, pepper, Ginger Onions in a Spicy Sauce on a Bed ofSushi Rice
Hawaiian Ginger Poke$15.45
Fresh Tuna, Mandarin Oranges, Pineapples, Red Onions On a Bed of Sushi Rice in a Scallion Ginger Sauce With Masago and Nori Flakes
Build a Salad$9.00
Edemame$6.55
Young Soybean Pods Steamed and Salted
Spicy Tuna Tar-Tar On Crispy Rice with avocado$15.95
Konata Bowl$12.95
Bed Of Rice Mixed With Sweet Potato Avocado Kani And Cashews With Sweet Sauce
Sushi Salad$15.45
Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Crunch,Red Peppers onRice
Fried Kani Bites$14.45
Bites of Mock Crab Tempura Batter Dipped and Fried
Sushi Bombs$15.95
Tempura Rice Balls 3pcs Spicy Tuna 3PCS Spicy Kani
General Tsos Chicken$24.99
Everyone's favorite Chineese Dish Chunks of Chicken Fried and Sauteed in a Sweet and Sour Sauce with a Garnish of Fresh Vegetables
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

691 Amsterdam Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
