West Springfield restaurants you'll love

West Springfield restaurants
Toast
  • West Springfield

West Springfield's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Caterers
Must-try West Springfield restaurants

The Crest Room image

SALADS • BBQ • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Crest Room

706 Westfield Street, West Springfield

Avg 4.1 (32 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Layered Mac & Cheese$11.00
Housemade Mac and Cheese layered with Cornbread Crumbles, applewood bacon, Brisket or Pulled Pork, Carmelized onion,Drizzle of BBQ,
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled or crispy buffalo chicken, with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese or ranch
Chicken Tenders
Hand cut and breaded in house, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub
Bnapoli Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Bnapoli Italian

185 Elm St, West Springfield

Avg 4.5 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Fries$10.00
parmigiano, chive, black garlic aioli
Veal ‘Filetto’$39.00
pancetta, taleggio white corn polenta, grilled asparagus, port fig reduction
Ricotta Gnocchi$23.00
dop datterini, basil, evoo, burrata, reggiano
Bella Napoli Pizza (Elm Street) image

 

Bella Napoli Pizza (Elm Street)

185 Elm Street, West Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cannoli$4.95
Personal Pizza$9.95
Wings
WEST SPRINGFIELD Tandem Bagel Company image

 

WEST SPRINGFIELD Tandem Bagel Company

95 Elm Street, Westspringfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sriracha Maple Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, cheddar, spinach, and bacon topped with sriracha maple syrup
Sweet Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, butter and maple syrup.
Spicy Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeno's, and chipotle mayo.
Lattitude Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Lattitude Restaurant

1338 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield

Avg 4.5 (2598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
sweet chili aioli
Lattaburger$14.00
cheddar, bacon, tomato, sweet Dijon aioli, lettuce, potato roll, French fries
Pan Roasted Wild Gulf of Maine Salmon$27.00
Spinach and leek risotto, orange syrup, carrot zucchini slaw
White Hut image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White Hut

280 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield

Avg 4.2 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.25
Onion Rings$3.75
Coke can$2.35
Main pic

 

Janna's Grill & Social Club

751 Union Str, West Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banner pic

 

Pintu's Indian Palace

25 Park Ave, West Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Hut - DO NOT USE image

 

White Hut - DO NOT USE

280 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
