West Springfield restaurants you'll love
West Springfield's top cuisines
Must-try West Springfield restaurants
More about The Crest Room
SALADS • BBQ • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Crest Room
706 Westfield Street, West Springfield
|Popular items
|Layered Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Housemade Mac and Cheese layered with Cornbread Crumbles, applewood bacon, Brisket or Pulled Pork, Carmelized onion,Drizzle of BBQ,
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled or crispy buffalo chicken, with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese or ranch
|Chicken Tenders
Hand cut and breaded in house, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub
More about Bnapoli Italian
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Bnapoli Italian
185 Elm St, West Springfield
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$10.00
parmigiano, chive, black garlic aioli
|Veal ‘Filetto’
|$39.00
pancetta, taleggio white corn polenta, grilled asparagus, port fig reduction
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$23.00
dop datterini, basil, evoo, burrata, reggiano
More about Bella Napoli Pizza (Elm Street)
Bella Napoli Pizza (Elm Street)
185 Elm Street, West Springfield
|Popular items
|Cannoli
|$4.95
|Personal Pizza
|$9.95
|Wings
More about WEST SPRINGFIELD Tandem Bagel Company
WEST SPRINGFIELD Tandem Bagel Company
95 Elm Street, Westspringfield
|Popular items
|Sriracha Maple Tandem Sandwich
|$6.99
Egg, cheddar, spinach, and bacon topped with sriracha maple syrup
|Sweet Tandem Sandwich
|$6.99
Egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, butter and maple syrup.
|Spicy Tandem Sandwich
|$6.99
Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeno's, and chipotle mayo.
More about Lattitude Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Lattitude Restaurant
1338 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield
|Popular items
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
sweet chili aioli
|Lattaburger
|$14.00
cheddar, bacon, tomato, sweet Dijon aioli, lettuce, potato roll, French fries
|Pan Roasted Wild Gulf of Maine Salmon
|$27.00
Spinach and leek risotto, orange syrup, carrot zucchini slaw
More about White Hut
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
White Hut
280 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.25
|Onion Rings
|$3.75
|Coke can
|$2.35
More about Janna's Grill & Social Club
Janna's Grill & Social Club
751 Union Str, West Springfield
More about Pintu's Indian Palace
Pintu's Indian Palace
25 Park Ave, West Springfield
More about White Hut - DO NOT USE
White Hut - DO NOT USE
280 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield