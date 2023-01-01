Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai tea in
West Springfield
/
West Springfield
/
Chai Tea
West Springfield restaurants that serve chai tea
West Springfield - Tandem Bagel Company
95 Elm St, Westspringfield
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$0.00
More about West Springfield - Tandem Bagel Company
Pintu's Indian Palace
25 Park Ave, West Springfield
No reviews yet
Chai Tea With Milk
$3.95
More about Pintu's Indian Palace
Browse other tasty dishes in West Springfield
Cookies
Cheese Fries
Cucumber Salad
Chili
Muffins
Home Fries
Calamari
Mac And Cheese
More near West Springfield to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Holyoke
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Chicopee
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
South Hadley
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
No reviews yet
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
Southwick
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Easthampton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(656 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(914 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1037 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(490 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston