West Street Cafe

We're a casual family owned and operated New England seafood restaurant on the coast of Maine.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

76 West Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (3058 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$8.00
Three fingers, fries or carrot sticks
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parm, focaccia crips
Small House Salad$6.00
Mixed baby greens, carrot, radish, tomato, cucumber, house herb & shallot vinaigrette.
Lobster Bisque Bowl$9.00
Bowl
Black Angus Burger$13.00
Black Angus 8 oz. beef patty, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion
New England Clam Chowder Cup$7.00
Clams, cream...chowdah, served with oyster crackers.
Veggie Grilled Cheese$12.00
Mushrooms, onion, tomato, kale, swiss cheese and basil oil on sourdough.
Fried Calamari$12.00
Fried calamari, spicy cherry peppers, aioli
Crab Cake Appetizer$12.00
One homemade crab cake deep-fried, served with celery slaw and red pepper aioli
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara, over pasta
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

76 West Street

Bar Harbor ME

Sunday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

