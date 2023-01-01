Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in West Warwick

Go
West Warwick restaurants
Toast

West Warwick restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery

291 Providence st, West warwick

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$4.99
More about The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery
Restaurant banner

 

Pita Plus - 250 cowesett ave unit 1

250 cowesett ave unit 1, West Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BAKLAVA$5.99
CONTAINS NUTS
More about Pita Plus - 250 cowesett ave unit 1

Browse other tasty dishes in West Warwick

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Map

More near West Warwick to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (27 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (458 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1762 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1241 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston