Calamari in West Warwick

West Warwick restaurants
West Warwick restaurants that serve calamari

Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - West Warwick

721 Quaker Ln, West Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
JALAPENO CALAMARI$15.00
Crispy calamari, fried jalapeños, jicama and chipotle aioli
More about Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - West Warwick
PVD Pizza - West Warwick - 49 Providence Street

49 Providence Street, West Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sicilian Calamari$11.99
Tossed in red sauce, olives & jalapeños, served w/ a side of grilled bread.
Sweet & Spicy Calamari$10.25
Our fried calamari tossed in sweet thai chili with hot peppers.
Calamari$10.25
Fried calamari tossed with hot peppers and served with a side of marinara
More about PVD Pizza - West Warwick - 49 Providence Street

