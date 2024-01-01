Calamari in West Warwick
West Warwick restaurants that serve calamari
More about Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - West Warwick
Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - West Warwick
721 Quaker Ln, West Warwick
|JALAPENO CALAMARI
|$15.00
Crispy calamari, fried jalapeños, jicama and chipotle aioli
More about PVD Pizza - West Warwick - 49 Providence Street
PVD Pizza - West Warwick - 49 Providence Street
49 Providence Street, West Warwick
|Sicilian Calamari
|$11.99
Tossed in red sauce, olives & jalapeños, served w/ a side of grilled bread.
|Sweet & Spicy Calamari
|$10.25
Our fried calamari tossed in sweet thai chili with hot peppers.
|Calamari
|$10.25
Fried calamari tossed with hot peppers and served with a side of marinara