Cheeseburgers in West Warwick

West Warwick restaurants
West Warwick restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Nomad

291 Providence st, West warwick

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Grinder$7.99
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$6.99
Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries$10.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, cheddar cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, and pickles in between a toasted brioche bun
More about The Pizza Nomad
PVD Pizza - West Warwick

49 Providence Street, West Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Pizza
Ketchup & mustard base, meatballs, bacon, red onion cheddar mozzarella blend, tomatoes and lettuce.
Cheeseburger Calzone
Ketchup & mustard base, meatballs, bacon, red onion cheddar mozzarella blend, tomatoes and lettuce. Comes w/ side of Marinara.
More about PVD Pizza - West Warwick

