Cheeseburgers in West Warwick
West Warwick restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Pizza Nomad
291 Providence st, West warwick
|Cheeseburger Grinder
|$7.99
|Kids Cheeseburger & Fries
|$6.99
|Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries
|$10.99
8oz chuck and brisket blend burger, cheddar cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, and pickles in between a toasted brioche bun
PVD Pizza - West Warwick
49 Providence Street, West Warwick
|Cheeseburger Pizza
Ketchup & mustard base, meatballs, bacon, red onion cheddar mozzarella blend, tomatoes and lettuce.
|Cheeseburger Calzone
Ketchup & mustard base, meatballs, bacon, red onion cheddar mozzarella blend, tomatoes and lettuce. Comes w/ side of Marinara.