Chicken pizza in West Warwick
West Warwick restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about The Pizza Nomad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Pizza Nomad
291 Providence st, West warwick
|BETTY WHITE: White Pizza with cheese, spinach, chicken, and alfredo sauce
BETTY WHITE: White Pizza with spinach, chicken, and alfredo sauce
By Martin
More about PVD Pizza - West Warwick
PVD Pizza - West Warwick
49 Providence Street, West Warwick
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, cheddar mozzarella blend.
|Buffique Chicken Pizza
Buffique sauce base, grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
House-made Alfredo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.