Chicken wraps in West Warwick
West Warwick restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery
291 Providence st, West warwick
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$0.00
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing and your choice of crispy or marinated chicken.
Pita Plus - 250 cowesett ave unit 1
250 cowesett ave unit 1, West Warwick
|LARGE CHICKEN SHAWARMA CAESAR WRAP
|$11.99
LETTUCE, CHICKEN SHAWARMA & CROUTONS TOPPED WITH CAESAR DRESSING AND SHAVED PARMESAN
|(GF) CHICKEN SHAWARMA CAESAR WRAP
|$10.99
LETTUCE & CHICKEN SHAWARMA TOPPED WITH CAESAR DRESSING AND SHAVED PARMESAN
|LARGE HALF CHICKEN/ HALF BEEF & LAMB WRAP
|$13.99
COMES WITH LETT, TOM & ONION. TOPPED WITH TZATZIKI AND SPECIAL SPICY MAYO