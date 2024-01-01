Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in West Warwick

West Warwick restaurants
West Warwick restaurants that serve chicken wraps

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery

291 Providence st, West warwick

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$0.00
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing and your choice of crispy or marinated chicken.
More about The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery
Restaurant banner

 

Pita Plus - 250 cowesett ave unit 1

250 cowesett ave unit 1, West Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LARGE CHICKEN SHAWARMA CAESAR WRAP$11.99
LETTUCE, CHICKEN SHAWARMA & CROUTONS TOPPED WITH CAESAR DRESSING AND SHAVED PARMESAN
(GF) CHICKEN SHAWARMA CAESAR WRAP$10.99
LETTUCE & CHICKEN SHAWARMA TOPPED WITH CAESAR DRESSING AND SHAVED PARMESAN
LARGE HALF CHICKEN/ HALF BEEF & LAMB WRAP$13.99
COMES WITH LETT, TOM & ONION. TOPPED WITH TZATZIKI AND SPECIAL SPICY MAYO
More about Pita Plus - 250 cowesett ave unit 1

