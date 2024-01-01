Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in West Warwick

Go
West Warwick restaurants
Toast

West Warwick restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - West Warwick

721 Quaker Ln, West Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$6.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing, queso fresco, avocado and croutons.
More about Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - West Warwick
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery

291 Providence st, West warwick

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$10.99
Lettuce with tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
Side Garden Salad$5.99
Lettuce with diced tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
More about The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery

Browse other tasty dishes in West Warwick

Fish And Chips

Chili

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Spinach Pies

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Map

More near West Warwick to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (27 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

North Kingstown

No reviews yet

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (541 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1967 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (433 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1388 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston