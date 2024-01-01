Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in West Warwick

Go
West Warwick restaurants
Toast

West Warwick restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - West Warwick

721 Quaker Ln, West Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACO SALAD$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fire roasted corn, pico de gallo, cilantro vinaigrette, queso fresco, and tortilla strips.
More about Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - West Warwick
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery

291 Providence st, West warwick

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Street Taco Salad$11.99
Mixed lettuce, shredded Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, carne asada steak, grilled corn, onions, and tomatoes. (Dynamite Sauce (blend of sour cream and salsa) is recommended)
Taco Salad$10.99
Lettuce with seasoned taco meat, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos, olives, and tomatoes. (Catalina dressing recommended)
More about The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery

Browse other tasty dishes in West Warwick

Garlic Bread

Eggplant Parm

Nachos

Chicken Soup

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Cheese Fries

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near West Warwick to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (27 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

North Kingstown

No reviews yet

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (730 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston