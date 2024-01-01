Taco salad in West Warwick
West Warwick restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - West Warwick
Condesa Restaurante Mexicano - West Warwick
721 Quaker Ln, West Warwick
|TACO SALAD
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fire roasted corn, pico de gallo, cilantro vinaigrette, queso fresco, and tortilla strips.
More about The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery
291 Providence st, West warwick
|Street Taco Salad
|$11.99
Mixed lettuce, shredded Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, carne asada steak, grilled corn, onions, and tomatoes. (Dynamite Sauce (blend of sour cream and salsa) is recommended)
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce with seasoned taco meat, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos, olives, and tomatoes. (Catalina dressing recommended)