Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in West Warwick

Go
West Warwick restaurants
Toast

West Warwick restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Nomad

291 Providence st, West warwick

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Taco$10.99
Seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Taco-ver Burger & Fries$11.99
Taco seasoned 8oz chuck and brisket blend beef burger, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream in between a toasted brioche bun
RIVIEIRA MAYA: Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, taco meat, smashed pineapples, crispy onions, topped with mango habanero sauce
RIVIEIRA MAYA: Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, taco meat, smashed pineapples, crispy onions, topped with mango habanero sauce
April 2021 Nomad Special
More about The Pizza Nomad
Banner pic

 

PVD Pizza - West Warwick

49 Providence Street, West Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$8.99
More about PVD Pizza - West Warwick

Browse other tasty dishes in West Warwick

Steak Calzones

Cheeseburgers

Cheese Pizza

Nachos

Fried Pickles

Greek Salad

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near West Warwick to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston