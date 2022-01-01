Tacos in West Warwick
West Warwick restaurants that serve tacos
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Pizza Nomad
291 Providence st, West warwick
|Taco
|$10.99
Seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
|Taco-ver Burger & Fries
|$11.99
Taco seasoned 8oz chuck and brisket blend beef burger, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream in between a toasted brioche bun
|RIVIEIRA MAYA: Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, taco meat, smashed pineapples, crispy onions, topped with mango habanero sauce
April 2021 Nomad Special