West Wing

Come in and enjoy!

12 Irving Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Hot Dog$5.00
Prime Beef Chulent$9.00
Classic Burger$13.00
7oz Premium Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Chef’s Special Dressing
Famous Chicken Nuggets$14.00
White Chicken Morsels coated in Crunchy Corn Flakes
Maple Chicken Crisps$13.00
Dark Meat, Rice Crisp Crunch, Vermont Maple Marinade
Buffalo Chicken Poppers$14.00
Famous Nuggets coated in Maple Sriracha Sauce
Traditional Chicken Soup$7.00
Noodles, Matzo Ball
Famous West Wings$11.00
Secret blend of spices with the most amazing crunch, dunked in maple sriracha sauce
Classic French Fries$6.00
Student Burger$7.00
Grilled Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and House Dressing Served in a Brioche Bun
Location

12 Irving Place

Woodmere NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
