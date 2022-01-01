West Yarmouth bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in West Yarmouth

Captain Parker's Pub image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Parker's Pub

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth

Avg 4 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken B.L.T.$15.00
a cornflake-breaded fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and bacon served on a brioche roll
Caesar Salad$9.99
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and homemade croutons tossed with creamy Caesar dressing
Simple Salad$6.99
mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, carrot, and red onion served with your choice of dressing
More about Captain Parker's Pub
Scally's Irish Ale House image

 

Scally's Irish Ale House

585 Main St, West Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese$7.99
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
Train Wreck Fries$10.00
Monterrey Jack, bacon, sour cream, house made pickled jalapenos.
Cheeseburger Eggrolls$12.00
Ground Beef, American cheese, Scally's secret burger sauce
More about Scally's Irish Ale House
Tugboats at Hyannis Marina image

SEAFOOD

Tugboats at Hyannis Marina

11 Arlington St, West Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tugboats at Hyannis Marina

