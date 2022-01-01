Clams in West Yarmouth
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve clams
Diparma Italian Table
175 MA-28,, West Yarmouth
|LInguini and Clam Sauce
|$22.00
Littleneck clams, chopped clams, white wine sauce, linguine pasta
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Captain Parker's Pub
668 MA-28, West Yarmouth
|Fried Clam Bellies
|$17.99
served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
|Fried Clam Strips
|$14.99
served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
|Clams Casino
|$17.00
a half-dozen top neck clams on the half shell filled with garlic-herb butter and topped with crisp bacon