Clams in West Yarmouth

West Yarmouth restaurants
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve clams

Diparma Italian Table image

 

Diparma Italian Table

175 MA-28,, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
LInguini and Clam Sauce$22.00
Littleneck clams, chopped clams, white wine sauce, linguine pasta
More about Diparma Italian Table
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Parker's Pub

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth

Avg 4 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Clam Bellies$17.99
served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Fried Clam Strips$14.99
served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Clams Casino$17.00
a half-dozen top neck clams on the half shell filled with garlic-herb butter and topped with crisp bacon
More about Captain Parker's Pub

