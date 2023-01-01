Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in West Yarmouth

Go
West Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

West Yarmouth restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Parker's Pub

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth

Avg 4 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Pan-Seared Crab Cakes$18.00
succulent lump crab meat mixed with peppers, onions, herbs, and spices, pan-seared and served on a bed of arugula drizzled with a lemon-dill aioli
Crab & Bacon Stack$18.00
our homemade pan-seared crab cake served on a brioche roll with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayonnaise
More about Captain Parker's Pub
Consumer pic

 

The Lobster Boat

681 Route 28, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$18.00
Tender sweet crab cakes with chipotle aioli sauce
More about The Lobster Boat

Browse other tasty dishes in West Yarmouth

Garlic Chicken

Bruschetta

Clams

Clam Chowder

Mac And Cheese

Calamari

French Fries

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near West Yarmouth to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (449 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston