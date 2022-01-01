Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in West Yarmouth

West Yarmouth restaurants
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve fish and chips

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Parker's Pub

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth

Avg 4 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips: Crunchy$23.00
native cod battered in cornflake crumb and deep fried served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
Fish & Chips: Tropical$23.00
native cod battered in coconut breading and deep fried served with pineapple slaw and french fries
Kid's Fish & Chips$13.00
golden fried local cod served with french fries and tartar sauce
More about Captain Parker's Pub
GIBC

865 Great Island Road, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish ‘N Chips$18.00
Daily catch beer battered cod fish, coleslaw, French fries, tartar sauce grilled lemon and pickle spears.
More about GIBC

