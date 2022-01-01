Fish and chips in West Yarmouth
Captain Parker's Pub
668 MA-28, West Yarmouth
|Fish & Chips: Crunchy
|$23.00
native cod battered in cornflake crumb and deep fried served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
|Fish & Chips: Tropical
|$23.00
native cod battered in coconut breading and deep fried served with pineapple slaw and french fries
|Kid's Fish & Chips
|$13.00
golden fried local cod served with french fries and tartar sauce