Fish sandwiches in West Yarmouth

Captain Parker's Pub
668 MA-28, West Yarmouth
|Tropical Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
local cod coated in coconut breading deep-fried and served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce and pineapple slaw served with french fries
|Original Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
fried native cod on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato served with tartar sauce, and french fries
|Crunchy Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
local cod battered in a cornflake crumb, deep-fried and served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce and tomato served with french fries