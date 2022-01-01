Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in West Yarmouth

West Yarmouth restaurants
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Parker's Pub

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth

Avg 4 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Tropical Fish Sandwich$17.00
local cod coated in coconut breading deep-fried and served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce and pineapple slaw served with french fries
Original Fish Sandwich$17.00
fried native cod on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato served with tartar sauce, and french fries
Crunchy Fish Sandwich$17.00
local cod battered in a cornflake crumb, deep-fried and served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce and tomato served with french fries
More about Captain Parker's Pub
GIBC image

 

GIBC

865 Great Island Road, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY FISH SANDWICH$18.00
Crispy Fried Haddock, Pickled onion, tarter sauce, arugula slaw, French Fries.
More about GIBC

