Lobsters in West Yarmouth

West Yarmouth restaurants
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve lobsters

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Parker's Pub

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth

Avg 4 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Salad Roll$40.00
lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise, celery, and onions served on a roll with a side of coleslaw and french fries
Lobster B.L.T.$40.00
lobster salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and bacon served on a grilled brioche roll with a side of french fries
Lazy Man's Lobster$40.00
fresh chunks of lobster baked in lemon, white wine, and butter topped with a seasoned Ritz cracker crumb served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side
GIBC

865 Great Island Road, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
lobster roll$30.00
lobster meat lightly dressed with mayo, celery, served cold with lettuce and tomato on toasted roll
