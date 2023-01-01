Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Penne in
West Yarmouth
/
West Yarmouth
/
Penne
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve penne
DiParma Italian Table
175 Main Street, West Yarmouth
No reviews yet
Penne Carbonara
$22.00
Penne pasta, apple wood bacon, baby peas parmesan cream
More about DiParma Italian Table
The Lobster Boat
681 Route 28, West Yarmouth
No reviews yet
Penne Alla Vodka Chicken
$25.00
More about The Lobster Boat
